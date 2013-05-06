400 SHARES Share Tweet

As a film, “Aftershock” is an unexpected surprise. Based in reality with multiple twists and turns, the film blends elements of three different genres: disaster, thriller, and horror together. Consequently, no character is guaranteed safe harbor in this feature.

The film begins as a drinking and partying romp in the beautiful South American country of Chile. An American, nicknamed Gringo (Eli Roth,) is vacationing with two Chilean buddies Ariel (Ariel Levy) and Pollo (Nicolás Martinez.) The two friends show Gringo a terrific time by bar hopping, wine tasting and chasing girls. While clubbing the guys run into three attractive women, Irina (Natasha Yarovenko,) and sisters Kylie (Lorenza Izzo,) and Monica (Andrea Osvárt.) Pollo, resembling a Latino version of Zach Galifianakis, is highly persuasive and charms the girls into meeting up with them in the coastal town of Valparaiso, which just happens to be the best place to party in all of Chile.

The following day, the group of six get together, go swimming, see the sights, visit a historical cemetery, and ride a tram before hitting up a local underground dance club. Drinking and whiling away the time until the early morning hours, most of the group are enjoying themselves when disaster strikes in the form of an 8.8 magnitude earthquake. From this point, the film shifts from a bar hopping adventure into a serious disaster/horror film. Not only do the six struggle to survive the quake’s aftermath, but they must fend for themselves against random aftershocks, looters, rapists, and killers.

Shot on location in Chile, the film utilizes the ruins that are still present from the 2010 Chilean earthquake. This adds some undeniable realism to the film. Roth seems like a typical vacationing American as Gringo, but he is trying to find some solace from his role as a single father overcoming a shattered marriage, and his trip to Chile is the perfect distraction. The rest of the cast are easily likeable with each having their own back story and quirks. Overall, “Aftershock” was an enjoyable and entertaining film that is definitely worth a trip to the theater to watch.

“Aftershock” will hit theaters on May 13th. The film stars Eli Roth, Andrea Osvárt, Ariel Levy, Nicolás Martinez, Lorenza Izzo, Natasha Yarovenko, Selena Gomez, and Matías López. Guillermo Amoedo, Nicolás López, and Eli Roth wrote the screenplay. Nicolás López directs.

Source: Nuke The Fridge