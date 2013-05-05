600 SHARES Share Tweet

Moments like these are inspiring. Director Marc Webb made a fan’s dream come true by inviting him down to the set to watch the filming of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” Disabled Spider-Fan Justin Presciutti had a chance to meet everyone’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man played by stunt double William Spencer. Check out the picture, and see if it doesn’t warm your heart a little.

MarcW Marc Webb 4 May

Day 61. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Fan. #justinp #spideyroc pic.twitter.com/xn0RqyHxeU

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is currently in production. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper, Colm Feore, and Brian Haley. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt from characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

Source: Marc Webb