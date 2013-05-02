The Live For Films website and AICN has posted a possible film synopsis for a Justice League movie. The plot is most likely not real but still a fun read so it’s worth a read.

In case the plot ends up being real consider yourself given a “Spoiler Warning.”

I can unofficially confirm that the movie WILL use Henry Cavill’s Superman, as well as an already established Batman (who has been left open enough to use Nolan’s John Blake if the situation were to arise *wink wink*), and will follow the two as they try to piece together the Justice League when a new threat shows up with Earth conquest on his mind.

Following the events of “Man of Steel,” NASA and Lex Luthor begin sending signals out into space to attract other alien beings which reach Apokolips, prompting an invasion of “Hunger Dogs” sent by Darkseid and lead by Kalibak, Orion, and the Female Furies.

Superman and Batman, knowing they won’t be able to fight them alone, recruit the help of Green Lantern, (who’s left open to be either Ryan Reynold’s Hal Jordan or John Stewart, either way they’ll be using the already established Green Lantern corps from the Martin Campbell film), J’onn J’onzz the Martian Manhunter(who is confirmed as not being CGI), who comes to protect Earth after escaping from a prison on Apokolips because he knows the next planet on Darkseid’s mind will be Mars once he conquers Earth, the Barry Allen incarnation of the Flashwho will gain his powers in the first 1/3rd of the film, and Princess Diana of Themyscira, who is ready to leave Themyscira and refuses to continue standing by and not use her ability to help the Justice League when she finds out the world is in crisis.

This isn’t campy lasso using, invisible plane driving, star spangled banner Linda Carter Wonder Woman either, she’s got super strength and truly kicks ass.

As I don’t want to give away too much information, I’ll leave it as that but the movie will absolutely blow your mind, it’s filled with cameos of lesser known heroes and villains (like Lobo and the baddies Mongrul and Sinestro to name a few!) to establish them for the sequel, all while maintaining a consistent “grounded in reality” but not TOO realistic approach that fans like so much today.

The heroes save the day, and the army of “Hunger Dogs” retreat back to Apokolips, where a furious Darkseid punishes Kalibak while Orion begins to question his loyalty to his father. Darkseid then goes to the furthest depths of Apokolips to release a prisoner known only as “Doomsday” and sets the movie up immediately for a sequel following a quick glimpse of the baddest villain in the DC universe. Prepare to be rocked is all I have to say.