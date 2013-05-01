Currently in production, the sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” profiles actor Anthony Mackie in character as Sam Wilson a.k.a. The Falcon. The photos show Mackie performing some action moves in front of a green screen. It seems this film will have plenty of heroes and villains. If this is just a taste of what’s to come, perhaps the sequel will be bigger than the original film. Check out the photos!

So, who is the Falcon?

The Falcon, the first African-American superhero in mainstream comic books, first appeared in Marvel’s Captain America #117 (Sept. 1969.) At the urging of Steve Rogers, whom he later learned was Captain America, Wilson took on the costumed identity of the Falcon and underwent training with Rogers. Captain America and The Falcon went on to team up to fight crime for many years.

The Falcon’s original wing harness featured detachable jet-powered glider wings made of lightweight titanium ribbing and Mylar. The Falcon is an excellent trainer of wild birds, and has been trained in gymnastics and hand-to-hand combat by Captain America. Redwing is a highly trained hunting falcon who responds to the Falcon’s verbal and mental commands and joins him in battle against his adversaries.

Here is the storyline for the film.

As Steve Rogers struggles to embrace his role in the modern world and teams up with Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. the Black Widow, to battle a powerful yet shadowy enemy in present-day Washington, D.C.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will open in theaters on April 4, 2014. The film stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Sebastian Stan, Stan Lee, Frank Grillo, Toby Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Callan Mulvey, and Maximiliano Hernández. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from the concept and story by Ed Brubaker. Captain America was created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct.

