Legendary Pictures posted this photo on Facebook showing a “behind-the-scenes” photo of a hazmat team ready to clean up after what appears to be a biological or nuclear disaster. What’s the bet that Godzilla was the cause of this incident? The photo is tagged with the words, “Be prepared.”

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass,”) Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Yuki Morita, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui, and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: Legendary Pictures