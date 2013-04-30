462 SHARES Share Tweet

HBO’s “Girls” co-star Allison Williams has made the short list for the role of Susan Storm a.k.a. The Invisible Woman in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot. The role was filled in two previous films by actress and sex symbol Jessica Alba.

Williams is mostly known for playing character Marnie Michaels on “Girls.” If she lands the part for director Josh Trank’s “Fantastic Four” remake, this will be her first major film role. Williams is also known for being the daughter of NBC News anchor Brian Williams.

The “Fantastic Four” is slated for a March 6, 2015 release. Plans are to begin filming sometime this fall. No actors have been cast at this time. Ashley Miller and Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the story written by Jeremy Slater, Zack Stentz, and Josh Trank from characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) was brought in to polish the script. Josh Trank (“Chronicle”) directs.

Source: Deadline