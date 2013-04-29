web analytics
Here are a few new images from the set of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that opens in theaters on May 2, 2014. The images are a bit spoilerish so consider yourself warned.

You may notice that the photos give us a better idea of the relationship between Electro and Spider-Man.

Check it out! the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-set-photo-453x600 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-jamie-foxx-set-photo-1-600x583 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-set-photo-3-583x600 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-jamie-foxx-set-photo-2-501x600 the-amazing-spider-man-2-jamie-foxx-blueprints-set-photo-414x600 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-jamie-foxx-set-photo-3-600x399 the-amazing-spider-man-2-tusks-1-600x400 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-blueprints-set-photo-459x600 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-jamie-foxx-set-photo-4-479x600 the-amazing-spider-man-2-tusks-600x329 the-amazing-spider-man-2-andrew-garfield-jamie-foxx-set-photo-555x600

 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 synopsis:

In The Amazing Spider-Man™ 2, for Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), life is busy – between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone), high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter hasn’t forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away – but that’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

Source: Coming Soon

