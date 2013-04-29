Here are a few new images from the set of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that opens in theaters on May 2, 2014. The images are a bit spoilerish so consider yourself warned.

You may notice that the photos give us a better idea of the relationship between Electro and Spider-Man.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 synopsis:

In The Amazing Spider-Man™ 2, for Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), life is busy – between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone), high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter hasn’t forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away – but that’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

Source: Coming Soon