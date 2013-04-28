The Lionsgate comedy, “Peeples” will arrive in theaters in May. See the ‘On the Set’ featurette showcasing the cast at their best. Enjoy the likes of the talented Craig Robinson (The Office,) Kerry Washington (Django Unchained,) David Alan Grier (In Living Color,) and S. Epatha Merkerson (Law & Order.) They sing. They dance, and they joke around behind the scenes! Check out the featurette!

Here is a brief storyline for the comedy:

Sparks fly when Wade Walker (Craig Robinson) crashes the Peeples annual reunion in the Hamptons to ask for their precious daughter Grace’s hand in marriage.

“Peeples” will arrive in theaters on May 10th. The film stars Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington, Kimrie Lewis-Davis, Ana Gasteyer, Kali Hawk, Tyler James Williams, David Alan Grier, S. Epatha Merkerson, Diahann Carroll, Malcolm Barrett, Melvin Van Peebles, Briana Marin, Emilio Delgado, Takako Haywood, and Wade Allain-Marcus. Tina Gordon Chism wrote the screenplay and directs.

Source: movieweb, IMDb

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

