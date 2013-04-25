350 SHARES Share Tweet

YouTube Launches First-Ever Comedy Week May 19-25

Kicks off with a global livestream on YouTube, May 19 at 5pm PT/8pm ET

San Bruno, California (April 25, 2013): YouTube announced today the first-ever YouTube Comedy Week, a special event from May 19 through May 25, that will showcase the best of comedy with live events, video premieres and creative collaborations from the world’s funniest people. YouTube Comedy Week will bring together the biggest names in comedy on YouTube and beyond, including Vince Vaughn, Rainn Wilson, Ryan Higa, Smosh, Sarah Silverman and Michael Cera of JASH, The Lonely Island, Seth Rogen, Tim and Eric, Nerdist, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Norm Macdonald, Craig Robinson, The Gregory Brothers, The Onion, CollegeHumor, Epic Meal Time, Rhett & Link, Epic Rap Battles of History, Funny or Die and more, to create a one of a kind experience for comedy fans.

A live, all-star comedy variety show kicks off YouTube Comedy Week with a global livestream on Sunday, May 19 at 5pm PT/8pm ET. Featured comedians will do a mix of stand-up, sketches and musical performances and there will be a special pre-show at 4pm PT/7pm ET. This event will be followed by a week of dedicated programming that includes live performances, new episodes from popular YouTube comedy channels, curated top ten lists from comedy stars and more.

“YouTube is the home of comedy for the next generation,” says YouTube’s VP of Marketing, Danielle Tiedt. “If you like to laugh, come join us during Comedy Week as we celebrate the best of comedy with sketches, pranks, stand-up routines, sit-down routines, parodies, blunders, fails, live shows and unexpected collaborations in a way that only YouTube can.”

Tune in at youtube.com/comedyweek starting May 19 for the week-long comedy lineup, produced in conjunction with Daniel Kellison, that includes the following talent, with more to come:

Participating Talent