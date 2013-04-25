Check out the latest “We Won’t Fit” video clip from J.J. Abram’s Star Trek Into Darkness.

IN SELECT THEATERS IN IMAX 3D MAY 15th

IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE MAY 17th

Star Trek Into Darkness synopsis:

When the crew of the Enterprise is called back home, they find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization has detonated the fleet and everything it stands for, leaving our world in a state of crisis.

With a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction.

As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.