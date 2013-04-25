600 SHARES Share Tweet

The Hawaiian Islands may get a little more crowded and a lot busier with Hollywood using the beautiful backdrops for four upcoming films. “Jurassic Park 4,” “Godzilla,” ” Pirates of the Caribbean 5,” and “Deep Tiki” are planning to shoot on a couple of Hawaii’s islands.

“Godzilla” will be filming for a month on Oahu and another month on Kauai. Kauai will also host Universal Studios’ fourth installment of the dinosaur themed “Jurassic Park 4.”

Writer/director Cameron Crowe (“Jerry McGuire,” “Almost Famous”) will bring actors Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone to the Aloha State to film the quirky romantic comedy “Deep Tiki.”

The fourth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film was filmed in Hawaii, and there have been rumblings that the fifth film in the Disney franchise will return to continue the further adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp.) The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2015.

An official with the Hawaii Film Office would not confirm that these films will be bringing their productions (and business) to the state, although there has been traffic on the web discussing Hawaii as a featured locale in several of the movies.

“Hawaii is a sought-after place for films,” said Georja Skinner, chief officer of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division, which also oversees the Hawaii Film Office.

Source: Pacific Business News