Caliburn24 here with the return of Mike Johnson and Mahmud Asrar to Supergirl with issue 19. Apparently this is the last issue for Mike Johnson. The cover is one of the New52 gatefolds and in this one Asrar has Supergirl about to charge up her heat vision with Lex Luthor and villainous heavy Appex about to grapple with her. The cover type, “What’s Deadlier than Lex Luthor…?” is answered on the other side of the gatefold, “…Power Girl?!” This has a full page of Power Girl in her classic boob window costume (rated PG)! This was her costume from her first appearance in All-Star Comics #58 (1976) with art by Ric Estrada and Wally Wood. In the New52, she is of course an accidental traveler from Earth 2, and her adventures are in the Worlds’ Finest title.

Last issue was a pause in Johnson and Asrar’s run with the last issue which had their name on the cover credits, but the interiors by Frank Hannah and Robson Rocha. It had Kara trying to recover from her Kryptonite poisoning which was in the H’El on Earth storyline. She bathes in the yellow sun rays, but this has not cured her. This also brings her to the attention of Lex Luthor. The creators give a splash page broken by three panels that brings readers up to date on Supergirl showing her facing the Kryptonian villain H’El, her plunging the Kryptonite crystal into H’El’s chest, and Superman holding her body in the Arctic, a reverse of her corpse in the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths #7. This last part was seen in Superman #17. The next page has a splash of Supergirl in a capsule surrounded by Luthor’s men as a VTOL craft is about to land. One of the soldiers thinking she is dead is told to shut up, for some reason, named Green, not a coincidence that there was a Michael Green who co-wrote the title. Then, she is to be transported to General Morrison, probably another nod to Grant Morrison’s New52 reboot in Action Comics.

The soldiers are about to load the capsule, look down, and then one soldier, Green, turns. To be smacked by Power Girl who catches hold of Supergirl’s capsule in a two page splash. PG’s thoughts in red with a funny last thought when she has taken the identity of Power Girl and thinks, “it’s a living.” Her thoughts answer many questions like what she thought of another Kryptonian female, she has been watching Supergirl since broke the Great Wall of China in issue #2 fighting Superman. She senses that they are both suffering from Kryptonite poisoning and both have the same face. Supergirl revives and in a closeup the hands of both Kryptonian women touch. A full page has Super Girl/Power Girl split with scenes from both of their lives on either side. Both recover from the Kryptonite poison, but face Luthor’s men. Their gunfire ricochets off of the two heroines. The superheroines fly towards the soldiers throwing their fists and taking them down. Power Girl says her Kryptonian is rusty, but she is interrupted by Appex’s fists smashing down on her.

He slams away Supergirl and then charges her saying he is a test. Power Girl flies into the back of Appex while Luthor confers with his minions including tentacled Alphina at his headquarters. Appex grabs hold of Power Girl and then Supergirl’s head and then smashes them together. They recover and combine their fists to send Appex into the air. Supergirl collapses from the Kryptonite poisoning and she tells Power Girl about Sanctuary. This is her headquarters that grew from a piece of pod that carried her to Earth which she found in Supergirl #12. Power Girl takes Supergirl to Sanctuary. They are greeted by Sanctuary that welcomes Kara and Kara. Power Girl sets down her Kryptonian counterpart and the robotic arms of Sanctuary provides her with a new costume to replace the one ruined in the fight.

A series of close-ups show Power Girl dressing her new costume. Then, we get a full page with Power Girl revealed in a costume that has the Kryptonian designs in the boots and gloves with the boob window! Supergirl looks recovered, but says that the Kryptonite is still inside her. Sanctuary then detects an error in what it thinks are two Karas. It believes that they must be clones and unleashes weapons to Supergirl’s protest. Next issue’s credits has Michael Alan Nelson listed as the writer. If this is Mike Johnson’s last issue, it would be end of one of the best runs in the New52, and leaves a story that will have me picking up Supergirl #20.