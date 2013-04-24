500 SHARES Share Tweet

American actor Lee Pace (“The Hobbit”) auditioned for the role of Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, but did not get the part. However, Marvel was so impressed with Pace’s audition that they kept him in mind when casting the villain. No news has been mentioned on who the villain may be, but odds are that Pace could be playing The Collector.

The Collector (Taneleer Tivan) is a member of the Elders of the Universe and collects life forms to protect them from destruction at the hands of “The Mad Titan” Thanos. Thanos was revealed in the credits of last year’s blockbuster “The Avengers.” Yesterday, it was announced that actress Ophelia Lovibond would play an aide to The Collector.

So far, “Guardians of the Galaxy” has cast actor Chris Pratt as group leader Peter Quill (Star-Lord,) actress Zoë Saldaña as the beautiful and deadly, green-skinned assassin Gamora, WWE star Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, actress Ophelia Lovibond as an aide to The Collector, and “The Walking Dead” alum Michael Rooker as the Zatoan archer Yondu.

Here’s a brief storyline for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be released on August 1, 2014. Production is set to start sometime in June. The film currently stars Chris Pratt (Star-Lord,) Dave Bautista (Drax,) Michael Rooker (Yondu,) Zoë Saldaña (Gamora,) Ophelia Lovibond, Lee Pace, and Damion Poitier (rumored.) Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel comic book by the same name, which was originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Source: TheWrap