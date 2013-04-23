STAR TREK: INTO DARKNESS – NEW Clip Plus Photos from the Australian Premiere!

The Australian premiere for STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS took place at Cinemas George Street, Sydney, Australia on April 23, 2013. The cast that included Chris Pine, Karl Urban, Zachary Quinto, and director J.J. Abrams where out in full force with hundreds of Star Trek fans.

Check out the images below plus the a new “WHAT WOULD SPOCK DO?” video clip from the film!

In the wake of a shocking act of terror from within their own organization, the crew of The Enterprise is called back home to Earth. In defiance of regulations and with a personal score to settle, Captain Kirk leads his crew on a manhunt to capture an unstoppable force of destruction and bring those responsible to justice. As our heroes are propelled into an epic chess game of life and death, love will be challenged, friendships will be torn apart, and sacrifices must be made for the only family Kirk has left: his crew.

IN SELECT THEATERS IN IMAX 3D MAY 15th

