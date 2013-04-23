At an “Iron Man 3” press junket, it was announced by Marvel Studios’ President of Production Kevin Fiege, that the live-action film rights to “Daredevil” are now in Marvel/Disney’s hands. He responded to a question about the accuracy of his statement by saying:

“To Daredevil? Yes.”

In August, it was reported former rights-holder 20th Century Fox had a deadline of October 10, 2012 to put a “Daredevil” film into production or Marvel would hold the reins on “The Man Without Fear.” At this time, Marvel/Disney has not announced when they plan to reboot the character in his own solo feature.

In 2003, Fox created a live-action feature starring Ben Affleck. Fans and critics alike hated the film for its cheesiness and lack of punch from the script. Also, many of the dynamics that made the characters unique in the comic books were altered. The movie offered a distorted retelling of the origin and struggles of attorney Matt Murdock/Daredevil. To put it bluntly, “The film stunk!”

So, who is “Daredevil?”

Living in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York city, young Matt Murdock is blinded by a radioactive substance that falls from an oncoming vehicle. Though no longer able to see, the radioactive substance had an unexpected side effect on the youth. His senses are heightened beyond any normal human ability. His father, a boxer named Jack Murdock, supports Matt as he grows up. Unfortunately, Jack is killed by gangsters after refusing to take a dive during a bout. Matt dons a black and yellow costume, and later a dark red outfit to take revenge upon his father’s killers. In the process of his crime fighting career, Matt Murdock/Daredevil fights villains such as Bullseye and Kingpin in the courtroom and on the streets. Building a successful and solid reputation in the community, Daredevil acquired the nickname “The Man Without Fear.”

Daredevil appears in Marvel Comics, and is a character created by writer/editor Stan Lee and artist Bill Everett with input from comic book legend Jack “the King” Kirby.

