Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for director Tim Burton’s 1989 blockbuster film “Batman.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia. “Batman… Batman… Can somebody tell me what kind of a world we live in, where a man dressed up as a “bat” gets all of my press?”

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

See you there!