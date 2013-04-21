Actor/director Clark Gregg appeared at the Tribeca Film Festival to discuss his entry “Trust Me.” While attending the festival, Gregg took time out to talk about the Marvel television series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” and how his character Agent Phil Coulson could return from the dead. Remember Coulson met his demise at the hands of the Asgardian villain Loki in the film “The Avengers.”

Gregg made a frank comment about his character’s sudden death.

“It was hard to miss the moment where that Asgardian bastard stabs me quite thoroughly… I was a little heartbroken.”

The folks at Marvel continued to drill it in, telling Gregg that Coulson really was out of the picture, but, as the actor pointed out,

“It’s the comics, so, you know, that’s a different form of dead.”

So, back in October Gregg announced at the New York Comic-Con that he would return as Agent Coulson in the new ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” With the pilot wrapping a couple of months ago, the plot details from the show have been making the rounds. Apparently Coulson puts together a team of agents to handle S.H.I.E.L.D.’s unclassified cases. Members of the team include straight arrow Agent Grant Ward (Brett Dalton,) an expert in combat and espionage; pilot and martial artist Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na) and brilliant, but socially awkward scientists: Agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Agent Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge.) They’ll be joined by civilian new recruit and computer hacker Skye (Chloe Bennet.)

Even though all these dynamics are in play, the question still lingers: how is Coulson alive? Gregg pointed out a few theories.

“There was people talking about, was he gonna come back as The Vision?” He continued, “We never saw the body. The cards were in the locker. There was a lot of people talking about the Blu-ray, the English Blu-ray, you didn’t see the spear come through Coulson.”

Gregg wanted to stress he enjoyed making the announcement at comic-con, but also admitted,

“I was very curious, but also wasn’t sure I was necessarily down with it. I don’t want to do anything to undermine the integrity of The Avengers.”

After hearing details about the project from Joss Whedon himself, Gregg was hooked:

“When Joss described to me the mystery that takes place in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the complexity and the unanswered questions about Phil Coulson standing there trying to deal with this, I found it so fascinating and so true to the world of the comics and mythology in general as I understand them that I was immediately in.”

With the amount of trauma Agent Coulson sustained at the hands of Loki, he is bound to be affected deeply by the events that occurred in “The Avengers.” Gregg elaborated.

“I don’t know how you could not change going through what he went through.” He added, “I think if he hadn’t gone through some kind of change, it wouldn’t be any good. That said, I don’t know if he understands how much he’s changed.”

The fact is Gregg’s character mattered in the fabric of the Marvel universe, the entire Avengers team mourned his loss. Therefore, they will be affected by his return, too. When asked how he would play it off, Gregg admitted he didn’t know, but mentioned,

“It would be surprising to me if this was a world where there wasn’t some reckoning for the fact that it’d be … you know, some level of deception must have been perpetrated on the Avengers.”

So, another question can be added to the long list, who is deceiving whom? Perhaps the answers will be revealed in this fall’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series.

S.H.I.E.L.D. is an acronym for Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division, which roughly translates to making the organization a global peacekeeping force. The series will take place in the same universe which is home to Marvel’s “The Avengers.”

Marvel’s first live-action television series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will arrive on the ABC network sometime this fall. The series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, and Chloe Bennett. Writer/director Joss Whedon co-wrote the pilot alongside his brother Jed Whedon, and his wife, Maurissa Tancharoen. Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen are executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb. Joss Whedon directed the pilot.

