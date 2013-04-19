With Marvel Studios showing a diversity of characters in their previous films, the studio has issued a casting call for their upcoming galactic superhero team film “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The Universal Extras message board posted a variety of jobs for the feature. Some of the extra roles call on individuals with some unique physical features or abilities. The descriptions can lead one to speculate how they will be incorporated into the plot. Check them out!

The Core For the new Marvel super hero film we are looking for males and females who are seasoned professional SAs to be a core group of people who will be used for a variety of different roles throughout the whole of filming.

Being on an Alien planet For new Marvel Super hero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension, we are looking for males and females who are amputees.

Doubling for the Super hero For new Marvel Super hero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension, we are looking for males to double for one of the main actors.

Albino males and females For new Marvel Super hero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension, we are looking for males and females who are Albinos.

Tall Aliens For new Marvel Super hero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension, we are looking for tall males to play aliens.

The Dark Monks For a new super hero feature film we are looking for males and females to pretend to be monks.

Mutant soldiers For new Super hero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension, we are looking for males with Stunt or SPAK experience to play mutant soldiers.

Getting around with no hair For new Super hero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension, we are looking for bald males and females.

Protecting the Galaxy Soon to start filming new Superhero film about a team of super heroes who protect the Galaxy in the future of a different dimension.

The Big Man For a new Superhero movie we are looking for a very muscular male to double for one for the main actors.

Identical twins For a new Superhero movie we are looking for male and female identical twins.

Here’s a brief storyline for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be released on August 1, 2014. The film currently stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill,) Dave Bautista (Drax,) Michael Rooker (Yondu,) Zoë Saldaña (Gamora,) and Damion Poitier (rumored.) Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel comic book by the same name, which was originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Sources: universalextras.co.uk, IMDb