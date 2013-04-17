More photos from the set of The Amazing Spider-Man have made their way online via SHH. Here we have another look at Jamie Foxx as Electro, plus Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 stars Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Paul Giamatti, Felicity Jones, Chris Cooper, and Sally Field. The film opens in theaters on May 2, 2014.

The Amazing Spider-Man synopsis:

In The Amazing Spider-Man™ 2, for Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), life is busy – between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone), high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter hasn’t forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away – but that’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.