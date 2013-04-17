From 1934 through 1938 Kingsbury Run in Cleveland, Ohio was the killing ground for the infamous “Torso Killer.” Plans were in motion to bring a film version of the events which claimed 13 victims. Based on the “Torso” graphic novel by Brian Bendis and Marc Andreyko’s, the film had David Fincher (“The Social Network,” “Fight Club”) set to direct way back in 2006. Unfortunately, interest in the project waned and Paramount Pictures let the rights lapse back in 2009.

Now, it seems new life has been given to the material and David Lowery has signed on to write and direct the film for production company Circle of Confusion (“The Walking Dead” television series.”) Brian Bendis and Marc Andreyko are producing alongside David Halbrooks and Toby Halbrooks. Here’s what Brian Bendis had to say about the project.

“It’s a cool true story that very little people know of. You think you know the story of Elliot Ness? You don’t. You know the story of serial killers? You don’t. And that’s how I kept the faith.”

Lowery’s “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” arrives in theaters on August 16. He is also attached to write and direct “Pete’s Dragon” for Walt Disney Pictures, and “The Old Man and the Gun” starring Robert Redford.

The crime thriller graphic novel tells the true story of Treasury Department agent Eliot Ness’ time after his Al Capone days in Chicago. He serves as the Safety Director for the city of Cleveland when he becomes obsessed with tracking down a serial killer who leaves human torsos behind with taunting notes to the police.

“Torso” is currently in development. Brian Bendis and Marc Andreyko are producing alongside David Halbrooks and Toby Halbrooks. David Lowery will write and direct the film, which is based on the graphic novel by Brian Bendis and Marc Andreyko.

Sources: deadohio, comingsoon, movieweb