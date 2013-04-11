A GRIPPING THRILLER PACKED WITH STAR POWER!

ANCHOR BAY FILMS PRESENTS

PAWN

Coming to Blu-ray™/DVD Combo and DVD April 23, 2013

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – Anchor Bay Entertainment announces the April 23rd Blu-ray™/DVD combo and DVD release of Pawn. An all-night diner. A cop walks in on a robbery in progress. But what happens next – and what happened just before – will change everything you think you know. The building is now surrounded. There are restless fingers on every trigger. And one very intense hostage situation is about to take some extremely shocking twists.

Reuniting Academy-Award® winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland, The Last Stand) and Golden Globe® winner Michael Chiklis (“The Shield,” Fantastic Four, Eagle Eye) for the first time since “The Shield,” the all-star cast includes Common (Smoking Aces, Terminator Salvation), Stephen Lang (Avatar, Conan the Barbarian), Nikki Reed (Twilight), Sean Faris (Never Back Down, Ghost Machine), Marton Csokas (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Alice in Wonderland), Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) and Golden Globe® nominee Ray Liotta (Goodfellas, Killing Them Softly) in this shotgun blast of a thriller about last chances, double-crosses and a deadly game of dirty deals where anyone can be a pawn.

Produced by Michael Becker of Imprint Entertainment, Michael Chiklis of Extravaganza Entertainment, Brad Luff of Storyville Productions and Jeff Most of Most Films and featuring the directorial debut of renowned cinematographer David A. Armstrong (the Saw films), Pawn is a deadly game where everyone is expendable. SRP is $29.99 for the Blu-ray™/DVD combo and $24.98 for the DVD, with pre-book on March 27th. Pawn will also have an exclusive theatrical engagement starting April 19th.

The bonus feature on the Pawn Blu-ray™/DVD combo and DVD includes a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Academy Award is a registered trademark and service mark of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

Check out the video clip below!

About Anchor Bay Entertainment

Anchor Bay Entertainment is a leading home entertainment company. Anchor Bay acquires and distributes feature films, original television programming including STARZ Original series, children’s entertainment, anime (Manga Entertainment), fitness (Anchor Bay Fitness), sports, and other filmed entertainment on DVD and Blu-ray™ formats. The company has long term distribution agreements in place for select programming with AMC Networks, RADiUS, and The Weinstein Company. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, Anchor Bay Entertainment has offices in Troy, MI, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Anchor Bay Entertainment (www.anchorbayentertainment.com) is a Starz (NASDAQ: STRZA, STRZB) business, www.starz.com.

# # #

Pawn Blu-ray™/DVD Combo DVD Street Date April 23, 2013 April 23, 2013 Pre-book Date March 27, 2013 March 27, 2013 Catalog # BD59606 AF59604 UPC 0 1313 259606-8 0 1313 259604-4 Run Time: 88 minutes 88 minutes Rating R R SRP $29.99 $24.98 Format 2.40:1/16×9 1080p 2.40:1/16×9 Audio Dolby TrueHD 5.1(Blu-ray™);

Dolby Digital 5.1 (DVD)Dolby Digital 5.1SubtitlesEnglish SDH, SpanishEnglish SDH, Spanish