MAN OF STEEL Will Make or Break the Future of Other DC Comics Films

As announced in a previous post, Entertainment Weekly’s Summer Movie Preview issue will hit the newsstands tomorrow. The issue will feature an in-depth interview with members of the cast and crew for the upcoming “Man of Steel.” Producer Chris Roven has dropped a bombshell which hinges on the success of the film. Depending on how well the “Man of Steel” performs at the box office, Warner Bros. could potentially greenlight more superhero films in the future. This is what Roven told EW.

“[Man of Steel’s] setting the tone for what the movies are going to be like going forward. In that, Man of Steel is definitely a first step. What Zack [Snyder] and Chris [Nolan] have done with it is allow you to really introduce other characters into the same world.”

Writer David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) was not as forthcoming about the possibility of the “Man of Steel” ushering in a shared DC cinematic universe.

“I would love to tell you yes or no, but I think it’s going to be more exciting for people to keep a beady eye out and find what they can find.”

With the success of Marvel Studio’s interconnected series of superhero films, Warner Bros. is taking a cue, and is expected to move forward with a shared superhero universe.

Warner Bros. has not issued any kind of statement at this time.

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

