Friday, Entertainment Weekly’s Summer Movie Preview issue hits the stands. Featured on the cover is “Man of Steel” actor Henry Cavill as Superman. Cavill, actress Amy Adams, producer Charles Roven, and director Zack Snyder contribute some insightful information about the new adventure of the Last Son of Krypton.

Something that Superman has always tried to understand is the human condition. The “Man of Steel” does not have physical limitations unless he is exposed to Kryptonite, which has become an almost trite plot point to weaken Superman in most of the previous films. Director Zack Snyder has mentioned something that will be excluded from the upcoming feature.

“I’ll be honest with you, there’s no Kryptonite in the movie.”

Although, Superman will not be vulnerable physically, Henry Cavill revealed his Superman character will have some emotional baggage.



“Although he is not susceptible to the frailties of mankind, he is definitely susceptible to the emotional frailties.”

Actress Amy Adams will approach her character Lois Lane much differently than in previous incarnations of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.

“I think she’s very transient. She’s ready to pick up and go at a moment’s notice. I think that definitely could be part of what she sees in Superman — not really laying down roots, not developing trust.”

Producer Charles Roven weighed in and validated that “Man of Steel” does have the “Wow” factor as well as being emotionally satisfying.

“You want to give the audience great spectacle. You want them to go to the movie, be eating their popcorn and be like, ‘Wow!’ But it’s just not good enough to give them the ‘Wow.’ You want them to be emotionally engaged. Because if you just have the ‘wow,’ ultimately you get bludgeoned by that and you stop caring.”

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

