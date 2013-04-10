500 SHARES Share Tweet

THE INVASION BEGINS ON MAY 28, 2013!

ANCHOR BAY ENTERTAINMENT and DIMENSION FILMS PRESENT A STORY OF EXTRAORDINARY FORCES DESCENDING FROM

DARK SKIES

ON BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK AND DVD

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – This May, Anchor Bay Entertainment and Dimension Films will unleash the supernatural thriller DARK SKIES on Blu-ray™ and DVD. From the producer of Paranormal Activity, Insidious and Sinister, DARK SKIES is a chilling film about the existence of evil and the strength it takes to fight its insidious attack. Hitting retail on May 28th, DARK SKIES will include a feature commentary and will be available for an SRP of $39.99 for the Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and $29.98 for the DVD.

DARK SKIES stars Keri Russell (August Rush, “The Americans”) and Josh Hamilton (The Bourne Identity, J. Edgar) as a young couple with children living in the suburbs. As husband and wife, Daniel (Hamilton) and Lacy Barrett (Russell) witness an escalating series of disturbing events involving their family, their safe and peaceful home quickly unravels. When it becomes clear that the Barrett family is being targeted by an unimaginably terrifying and deadly force, Daniel and Lucy take matters in their own hands to solve the mystery of what is after their family. DARK SKIES co-stars Dakota Goyo (Rise of the Guardians), Kadan Rockett (The Fortune Theory) and J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man franchise, Juno) as paranormal expert Edwin Pollard. DARK SKIES was written and directed by Scott Stewart (Priest, Legion).

DARK SKIES explores the dynamics of family, psychology and humanity as a household unites against an enigmatic menace. Is there still time to overwhelm this ominous force, or has “the invasion already happened?” DreadCentral.com’s Heather Wixson called DARK SKIES “a terrifying, mind-bending thriller.” Avi Offer at NYC Movie Guru said “Sci-fi at its chilling best. A terrifying, suspenseful and jolting experience.”

DARK SKIES Blu-ray™ and DVD special features will include the feature commentary with Writer/Director Scott Stewart, Producer Jason Blum, Executive Producer Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Editor Peter Gvozdas as well as alternate and deleted scenes from the film.



Here’s the trailer!

DARK SKIES BLU-RAY™ Combo Pack

(Blu-ray™ + DVD + UltraViolet)

Street date: May 28, 2013

Pre-book: May 1, 2013

Catalog #: BD60360

UPC: 013132603605

Run time: 97 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for violence, terror throughout, sexual material, drug content and language – all involving teens

Subtitles: English subtitles for the deaf & hearing impaired Spanish subtitles

SRP: $39.99

Format: Widescreen Presentation

Audio: 5.1 DTSHD-MA

DARK SKIES DVD

Street date: May 28, 2013

Pre-book: May 1, 2013

Catalog #: WC60359

UPC: 013132603599

Run time: 97 minutes

Rating: PG-13 for violence, terror throughout, sexual material, drug content and language – all involving teens

Subtitles: English subtitles for the deaf & hearing impaired Spanish subtitles

SRP: $29.98

Format: Widescreen Presentation

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

