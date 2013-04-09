He’s at it again. Yes, writer/director Bryan Singer is teasing fans with a picture from his twitter account. In the midst of preproduction on “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” Singer tweeted a photo which shows a prop that will figure heavily into the plot of the film. The prop in question is an Oxford University Thesis paper (circa 1973) written by Charles Xavier (Professor X) on Human Genetic Mutation. For some reason, the CIA has slapped their name all over it. Why is this government agency so interested in this document? Until production begins, fans will have to wait for the answer. Check out the photo!

Bryan SingerVerified account‏@BryanSinger 11h

pic.twitter.com/a9PzdrypNj

Here is the plot for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

Source: Bryan Singer