When a film hits blockbuster status like Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers,” it’s only natural to capitalize on that success and transfer it to the small screen. Marvel Studios is taking that success to ABC this fall with the one-hour, live-action/adventure/drama Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (formerly known as Marvel’s S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Here is the official synopsis, which finds fan favorite Clark Gregg‘s Agent Phil Coulson assembling a worldwide crime enforcement team. Here are the full details.

“Joss Whedon (Marvel’s The Avengers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) shows us not all heroes are super with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Fresh from his role in the summer’s box office smash, Marvel’s The Avengers, Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) returns to the worldwide law enforcement organization S.H.I.E.L.D. He puts together a small, highly trained, team of Agents to tackle the cases that haven’t been classified yet, the new, the strange and the unknown. That team consists of straight arrow Agent Grant Ward (Brett Dalton,) an expert in combat and espionage; pilot and martial artist Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na) and brilliant, but socially awkward scientists: Agent Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Agent Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge.) They’ll be joined by civilian new recruit and computer hacker Skye (Chloe Bennet.)

Prepare for an epic adventure that showcases the hope and wonder of the human spirit. This is a world of Super Heroes, aliens and the unusual – of action, spectacle and world spanning stories. The show will speak to the human condition through the lens of our very human, non-powered S.H.I.E.L.D agents – that together we are greater than we are apart, and that we can make a difference in the world.

Executive Produced and co-written by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb comes Marvel’s first live-action TV series, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

S.H.I.E.L.D. is an acronym for Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division, which roughly translates to making the organization a global peacekeeping force. The series will take place in the same universe which is home to Marvel’s “The Avengers.”

Marvel’s first live-action television series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will arrive on the ABC network sometime this fall. The series stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Brett Dalton, and Chloe Bennett. Writer/director Joss Whedon co-wrote the pilot alongside his brother Jed Whedon, and his wife, Maurissa Tancharoen. Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen were executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb. Joss Whedon helmed the pilot.

