Caliburn24 here with more Vikings fun. The History Channel’s scripted drama, Vikings, has been given ten episodes for a second season. The show which has four episodes remaining for this season airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. The season finale airs on April 28. The series is created and written by Michael Hirst who has worked on the film Elizabeth as well as the acclaimed series The Tudors. Vikings stars Travis Fimmel as Ragnar Lothbrok. Gabriel Byrne plays the chieftain Earl Haraldson and Katheryn Winnick plays Lagertha, Ragnar’s wife. Dirk Hogstra, the Executive Vice President of Development and Programming, announced in a press release, “We could not be more proud of the entire cast and crew and everyone involved in the making of VIKINGS. Michael Hirst has captured audiences with his complex, compelling characters and brought the unknown, epic world of these warriors to life. Season Two will begin production this summer to air in 2014.” It is great to see Vikings plunder the air waves. This will get everyone in the Ragnarok mood before Thor: The Dark World opens in November.

