As of today, “Ninja Turtles” has officially started filming in Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York. The movie is shooting under the alternate working title “Foursquare” or “4SQ.” The production is looking for, “beautiful female models willing to work for the regular background rate of $145 for eight hours.” Interested applicants can email: foursquare@gwcnyc.com for more information.

Here’s the storyline for the film.

Aliens invade Earth and inadvertently spawn a quartet of mutated reptile warriors, the Ninja Turtles, who rise up against them to defend the world.

“Ninja Turtles” will be released by Paramount Pictures under the Nickelodeon Movies label on June 6, 2014. The film stars Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson (Raphael,) Noel Fisher (Michelangelo,) Pete Ploszek (Leonardo,) Jeremy Howard (Donatello,) and Will Arnett. Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”) are writing the screenplay based on characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, which debuted as an independent comic book in 1984. Michael Bay and his Platinum Dune partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, along with Jason Reed, Galen Walker and Scott Mednick will produce. Jonathan Liebesman (“Wrath of the Titans”) directs.

Source: On Location Vacations