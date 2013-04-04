450 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney has decided to brush off the cosmic dust and move things forward on the reboot of “The Black Hole.” They have hired “Prometheus” and “The Darkest Hour” screenwriter Jon Spaihts to resuscitate the project. “Tron: Legacy” and “Oblivion” director Joseph Kosinski is set to helm the film.

The remake for the science fiction/action/adventure film was put into development in 2009, when Kosinski was prepping for “Tron: Legacy.” “Pacific Rim” scribe Travis Beacham was writing the script, but news from that camp has been silent for quite some time.

Piggybacking off the hot “Star Wars” craze, the original 1979 film was the most expensive feature Disney had ever produced. It cost $20 million to make with an additional $6 million in advertising, while it went on to gross almost $36 million in ticket sales.

Here is the storyline for the original film.

It is the year 2130 A.D. an Earth exploratory ship, the USS Palomino, discovers a black hole with a lost Earth ship, the USS Cygnus, just outside its event horizon. Inside the Cygnus, the explorers meet scientist Dr. Hans Reinhardt (Maximilian Schell,) who commands an army of faceless robots. He explains that his crew deserted him as he planned to go through the black hole. The explorers soon discover that the robots are the remnants of the former crew and that Reinhardt has no intention of letting them leave.

It is unknown how closely the reboot will follow the original plot, but it has been reported to be more philosophical and somewhat dark in tone.

“The Black Hole” is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2014. Jon Spaihts will write the screenplay, while Joseph Kosinski directs.

Sources: THR Heat Vision, IMDb