Brad Pitt Overlooks the Zombie Apocalypse in a new WORLD WAR Z Poster!

Brad Pitt Overlooks the Zombie Apocalypse in a new WORLD WAR Z Poster!

Check out the latest World War Z movie theater poster below.

Plot:

United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to decimate humanity itself.