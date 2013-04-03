654 SHARES Share Tweet

Actress and model Zoë Saldaña is in negotiations to portray Gamora, “The deadliest woman in the whole galaxy,” in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The character is a green-skinned humanoid who is the last of her species, the Zen Whoberi, that was exterminated by a race known as the Badoon. She is a skilled assassin.

If a deal is stuck, Saldaña would be the third actor cast in the film behind Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Star-Lord) and WWE wrestler Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer.) The superhero group also includes Groot, a giant tree-man, and Rocket Raccoon, a genetically engineered animal with a knack for guns and explosives.

Saldaña is no stranger to space adventures. She is reprising her roles as Lt. Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ upcoming sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness,” and as the Na’vi Princess Neytiri of the Omaticaya clan in James Cameron’s “Avatar 2.”

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is eyeing a June production start date and will be released on August 1, 2014. The film currently stars Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel Comic by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

