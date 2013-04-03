The new international poster for “Iron Man 3” has arrived. The one-sheet features actress Gwyneth Paltrow as Tony Stark’s love interest and secretary Pepper Potts. Looking down and dismayed, she cradles Iron Man’s damaged mask. To her right is Stark’s trusted friend and bodyguard James Rhodes (Don Cheadle,) and to her left is Dr. Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce,) who will be the secondary antagonist in the film. The troika of actors loom over a badly battered Tony Stark/Iron Man. The film debuts in just one short month!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against The Mandarin (Ben Kingsley,) an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?

“Iron Man 3″ is due to arrive in theaters on May 3rd. It stars Robert Downey, Jr., Guy Pearce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rebecca Hall, Paul Bettany, Ben Kingsley, Don Cheadle, Jon Favreau, William Sadler, James Badge Dale, Yvonne Zima, Stan Lee, Stephanie Szostak, Bingbing Fan, and Dale Dickey. Drew Pearce and Shane Black wrote the screenplay based on the comic book Iron Man created by Jack Kirby, Don Heck, Larry Lieber, and Stan Lee. Shane Black directs.

