Actor/comedian Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) has been cast in a role that’s under tight wraps for the live-action/CG hybrid “Ninja Turtles” reboot film. Arnett joins fellow cast member Megan Fox, who will portray the turtles’ friend April O’Neil.

All of the voice roles have been filled for turtles Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo. At this time, the turtles’ teacher Splinter, friend Casey, and the masked villain Shredder are still uncast.

Arnett is returning to his Emmy-nominated role as Gob in Netflix’s “Arrested Development” and is also starring in a CBS pilot for Greg Garcia.

Here’s the storyline for the heroes in a half shell feature.

Aliens invade Earth and inadvertently spawn a quartet of mutated reptile warriors, the Ninja Turtles, who rise up against them to defend the world.

“Ninja Turtles” will be released by Paramount Pictures under the Nickelodeon Movies label on June 6, 2014. The film stars Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Noel Fisher, Pete Ploszek, Jeremy Howard, and Will Arnett. Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec (“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”) are writing the screenplay based on characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, which debuted as an independent comic book in 1984. Michael Bay and his Platinum Dune partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, along with Jason Reed, Galen Walker and Scott Mednick will produce. Jonathan Liebesman (“Wrath of the Titans”) directs.

Source: THR Heat Vision, IMDb