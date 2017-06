400 SHARES Share Tweet

Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for director Ivan Reitman’s 1984 comedy/fantasy “Ghostbusters.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia. So, “Where ya gonna go?”

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

See you there!