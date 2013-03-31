There has been some unexpected news regarding Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim.” A sixth Jaeger has been added to the list. This one comes from the wealthy island nation of Brunei. The sixth Jaeger has been given the code name: Turrets Syndrome. This designation could be a play on words, but, as you can see, this giant robot packs a lot of firepower to thwart off almost any Kaiju attack.

Here is the synopsis for the film.

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity’s resources for years on end.

To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju.

Fifteen years after the first encounter with the Kaiju, and on the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes—a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)—who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind’s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

“Pacific Rim” will drop into your local theater on July 12th. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Sunil Narkar, Ron Perlman, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Robert Maillet, Rinko Kikuchi, Diego Klattenhoff, Max Martini, Robert Kazinsky, Brad William Henke, Heather Doerksen, Larry Joe Campbell, Ellen McLain, Robin Thomas, Jake Goodman, Timothy Gibbs, David Richmond-Peck, Joe Pingue, Milton Barnes, Neil Whitely, Glados, Robert Morse, Justin Major, Jane Watson, Phi Huynh, Mana Ashida, Alan Tang, Tyler Stevenson, Emerson Wong, April Fools, Duncan McLeod, Joe Vercillo, Mark Baldesarra, Farzad Sadrian, Clive Walton, Derek Herd, Don Shirey, An Hai Dang, William S. Wong, Cindy Sit, and Paul Michael Wyers. Travis Beacham and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay. Guillermo del Toro directs.

Source: April Fools