550 SHARES Share Tweet

A post production source has sent Nuke the Fridge an exciting image of Gotham’s Caped Crusader from director Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.” If you look carefully, Batman is holding something unusual in his hand. What is this mysterious object? Also, there has been a modification to Batman’s costume. So, who is donning The Dark Knight’s cowl? Is it Christian Bale or Joseph Gordon-Levitt? What do you think? We added an HD version of the image on our Facebook that you can view by clicking HERE.

Image Removed at the Request of the Studio

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: April Fools