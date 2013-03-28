In an exclusive interview with MTV News’ Josh Horowitz, actor Hugh Jackman discussed the first trailer for “The Wolverine,” which premiered Wednesday. Jackman was anxious as he talked about the film, the action scenes, and the characters that Wolverine encounters.

One of the most memorable storylines from the pages of Marvel Comics “The Wolverine” chronicled the exploits of Logan in Japan. Jackman discussed how this storyline was a favorite of his and fans alike.

“It’s dear to their hearts. It’s one of the most intriguing, interesting, and actually one of the most dominant parts of the comic book lore, Wolverine in Japan or the Japanese Saga or the Samurai Saga, it’s been called,” Jackman said. “I think it is, from the very first ‘X-Men’ movie I did in 1999, I saw this comic book and I remember saying to Lauren Shuler Donner, our producer, ‘This is a great movie.'”

Jackman went on to discuss the villainess Viper (actress Svetlana Khodchenkova) and how the audience will be absolutely captivated by her.

“Viper is a badass, for someone who plays Wolverine, who is pretty badass. … She’s not your girl next door. You’re going to end up kind of loving every minute she has on screen.”

The bullet train sequence was considered to be one of the most harrowing scenes in the movie. Jackman elaborated on the complexity of the sequence.

“It is insane. It was insane to shoot it. It was, again, one of those brilliant ideas. One of the most emblematic things about Japan is the bullet train. I can’t go on the bullet train without any incident. It was hairy, shooting that stuff. To re-create what that is like, the kind of winds at 300 miles per hour, let me just say, looking back at some of the footage, I thought, ‘It’s time for a facelift.'”

Finally, the question all fans need an answer to is, how does Jean Grey (actress Famke Janssen) figure into the plot and life of “The Wolverine?”

“There’s no doubt that the most important relationship in his life is — we’ve seen through the movies — is his relationship with Jean Grey. Yes, we saw her die at the end of ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ but in this movie, she has a presence, which I think is vital to the movie, particularly for him confronting the most difficult thing within himself.”

Here is the storyline for the film:

Wolverine travels to Japan to train with a samurai warrior.

“The Wolverine” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26th. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Brian Tee, Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, James Fraser, Luke Webb, Hal Yamanouchi, Famke Janssen, and Nobuaki Kakuda. Mark Bomback, Scott Frank, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay based on the comic book story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. James Mangold directs.

