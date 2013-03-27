Talented Japanese actor Akira Takarada, who helped destroy Godzilla in the original 1954 “Godzilla” film, is set to make a cameo appearance in the “Godzilla” reboot directed by Gareth Edwards. In the photo, Edwards is posing alongside Takarada while they both hold the ends of a folding chair seatback with Takarada’s name. It’s unknown what role Takarada will play in the film, but having this veteran actor aboard is a classy nod to the original film.

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is currently filming in Vancouver, and is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass,”) Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Ken Watanabe, and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards directs.

