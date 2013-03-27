200 SHARES Share Tweet

First Official THE WOLVERINE Trailer!

The Wolverine Plot:

Based on the celebrated comic book arc, this epic action-adventure takes Wolverine, the most iconic character of the X-Men universe, to modern day Japan. Out of his depth in an unknown world he faces his ultimate nemesis in a life-or-death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality, emerging more powerful than we have ever seen him before.

“The Wolverine” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26th. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Brian Tee, Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova (rumored,) Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, James Fraser, Luke Webb, Hal Yamanouchi, and Nobuaki Kakuda. Mark Bomback, Scott Frank, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay based on the comic book story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. James Mangold directs.