One of Captain America’s oldest “Silver Age” adversaries is set to make his first screen appearance in next year’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre has been cast to play the villain Batroc the Leaper. Batroc will no doubt be used as support by the main antagonist, which has yet to be identified by Marvel Studios.

So, who is Batroc the Leaper?

Batroc was born Georges Batroc in Marseille, France, and served in the French Foreign Legion. He is a costumed mercenary who is adept at the French kickboxing style ‘savate.’ He has had memberships in many different teams among them the Masters of Evil, Legion Accursed, Thunderbolts, and Batroc’s Brigade. Most of the conflicts that Batroc has engaged in have been with Captain America.

In related news, actor/director Robert Redford is currently in talks to play Pierce, a senior leader in S.H.I.E.L.D.

Here is the storyline for the film:

As Steve Rogers continues his affiliation with S.H.I.E.L.D and struggles to embrace his role in the modern world, he’s reunited with James ‘Bucky’ Barnes, who is now a brainwashed Russian assassin known as the ‘Winter Soldier.’

“Captain America: The Winter Solder” will arrive in theaters on April 4, 2014. It stars Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Cobie Smulders, Emily VanCamp, Robert Redford, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Georges St-Pierre, Toby Jones, Frank Grillo, and Maximiliano Hernández. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay from a concept and story by Ed Brubaker, which is based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo direct.

Sources: IGN, wikipedia, IMDb