It could be a new dance craze, but “Coyote Tango” is the designated code name for the Japanese built giant fighting robot from Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim.” The human operated gargantuan-sized robots are created to stop an invasion from under the ocean by inter-dimensional aliens. Can they do it?

Check out the trailer narrated by Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy.”) A plethora of fighter jets, two giant robots, and one mean rocket punch make this preview exciting.

“Pacific Rim” will drop into your local theater on July 12th. The film stars Charlie Hunnam, Sunil Narkar, Ron Perlman, Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Robert Maillet, Rinko Kikuchi, Diego Klattenhoff, Max Martini, Robert Kazinsky, Brad William Henke, Heather Doerksen, Larry Joe Campbell, Ellen McLain, Robin Thomas, Jake Goodman, Timothy Gibbs, David Richmond-Peck, Joe Pingue, Milton Barnes, Neil Whitely, Glados, Robert Morse, Justin Major, Jane Watson, Phi Huynh, Mana Ashida, Alan Tang, Tyler Stevenson, Emerson Wong, Duncan McLeod, Joe Vercillo, Mark Baldesarra, Farzad Sadrian, Clive Walton, Derek Herd, Don Shirey, An Hai Dang, William S. Wong, Cindy Sit, and Paul Michael Wyers. Travis Beacham and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay. Guillermo del Toro directs.

Source: IGN, IMDb

