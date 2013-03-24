Today Peter Jackson together with Jed Brophy hosted a live event for “The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug” that streamed live exclusively for those who own the The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey on Blu-ray and DVD. The live stream consisted of a tour though the studio that included concept art, video footage from the future films, and a Q&A with Peter Jackson.

One interested fan asked Jackson if the Necromancer would return in the second film and the answer he gave was..

“YES! and that’s all I’m going to say.”

In case you didn’t know, The Necromancer is later revealed to be Sauron himself in J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The live video Q&A streamed on the thehobbit.com website.

Source: Nuke The Fridge