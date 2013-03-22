550 SHARES Share Tweet

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that he has not been asked to return for a new Green Lantern film. Plus he also added that he has no interest in any superhero or comic book film unless a Whedon or Nolan directs.

“Not yet. I don’t know. If you’re gonna do comic book movies in that vein, you really have to get them right. I believe that Joss Whedon is the guy that just nails it and Christopher Nolan obviously nails it. So if they were gonna do it like that, it would be an interesting thing to do. It’s just that… working on Green Lantern, I saw how difficult it is make that concept palatable, and how confused it all can be when you don’t really know exactly where you’re going with it or you don’t really know how to access that world properly – that world comic book fans have been accessing for decades and falling in love with. So at this point I have very little interest in joining that kind of world. But, you know, a great script and a good director can always turn that around.”

So there you have it. Where you looking forward to a Green Lantern sequel with Ryan Reynolds?