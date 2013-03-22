600 SHARES Share Tweet

Grab a can of Chernobyl Energy Drink, it’s time to go for another ride in the Hot Tub Time Machine. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) revealed in a recent interview that there will indeed be a sequel to the 2010 comedy hit “Hot Tub Time Machine.” This is what he had to say.

“Oh and Hot Tub Time Machine 2, we’re going to film that this summer.”

Although exploratory talks with MGM were underway back in January, it looks as though Robinson along with Rob Corddry and Clark Duke are set to return. It is unknown at this time if actor John Cusack is involved. Director Steve Pink may take the helm once more in addition to co-writing the script with star Rob Corddry.

Source: Vibe, movieweb