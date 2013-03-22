Caliburn24 here with everyone’s favorite trenchcoat wearing trouble maker.

Jeff Lemire and Scott Snyder have explored the Dark regions with Justice League Dark, Animal Man, and Swamp Thing, but have kept the villains and mysticism of the DCU. Constantine of course has been a poster boy of the Vertigo universe since his first appearance in Swamp Thing #25 (1984) by the team of Alan Moore and John Totleben. John Constantine had his long-running solo title starting with Hellblazer #1 (1988) by Jamie Delano and John Ridgway. It reached its 300th issue under the reigns of Peter Milligan and other writers. Justice League Dark is formed by Constantine and brings an ever-changing roster of DC’s misfit heroes and heroines. Ray Fawkes and Lemire has given a focus on the personal life of Constantine away from the world threats.

The issue’s cover by Ivan Reis with Constantine reaching out with his hand sending out a mystic symbol with the same symbol on a talisman in his other hand. Lemire has the reader peeking into the mind of Constanine. The first issue is also the launching of a storyline, “The Spark and the Flame” with Ray Fawkes and Lemire as writers and art by Rentao Guedes. The comic opens in New York City. John Constantine walks out of The Joint bar and told that Papa is looking for him as in Papa Midnight introduced in the first issue of Hellblazer. Papa wants to see him because he says Constantine stole something for him. Constantine’s thoughts about magic, that it is used to twist things, and creating effects sorcerers didn’t earn, is telling for the entire issue. He is walking the NY streets lighting up a cigarette thinking about the superheroes. John Constantine reaches his home, Dotty’s Pets, and is greeted by Chris, a young man who is troubled by visions. He tells Chris that it’s his home and safest place in NY. They pass some dogs, down steps with skeletons of various animals (mystic defenses), and finally Constantine activates a mystic symbol on a door which has Chris reeling in pain.

Guedes gives us a splash page with Constantine’s room full of interesting items; a globe, an aquarium with an octopus, a stuffed two-headed monkey, and various other trinkets John Constantine has collected over the years. Constantine presses Chris toward the atlas and has him mark locations with a marker. Chris groans that it is Croydon’s Compass and other cryptic remarks. Constantine’s thoughts reveal that Angus Croydon was a wizard in the 30’s that created a compass that can detect any mystical instrument and event. So he takes Chris on a trip to Norway. On board the Air Norway flight, a flight attendant gives John Constantine a drink. He thinks that he is clever enough to note that the attendant has poisoned his drink. Constantine fakes poisoning and heads over to the airplane’s lavatory. The attendant tells him that the cold flame burns and he throws her in asking her about the Cult of Cold Flame. The attendent says mystic words and explodes in green flames. Constantine returns to his seat and stops Chris from taking the drink.

A taxi cab is taking Constantine who is eating lutefisk, a traditional Nordic dish of whitefish, while Chris lies in pain in the next seat. They reach an ice hotel where Constantine is tracking a part of the Croydon Compass to take it out of the hands of dangerous sorcerers. The compass was shattered into three parts; the needle, the dial, and the lens. They enter the chapel and Constantine smashes a bottle on the chapel’s flame. He removes the needle while Chris collapses screaming that Sargon has arrived. This has Constatine recalling the Cult of the Cold Flame that was made up of good wizards turned bad; Sargon, Zatara, Mister E, and Tannarak. Zatara and Mister E are figures that are in the DC roster that are in the Vertigo stable. Sargon was a sorcerer that appeared all the way back in 1941. They are struck by a mystic blast that binds Chris in mystic bands that seem to tear at his skin. Sargon the Sorceress appears in a two page splash.

Her spell is ripping apart Chris. Constantine identifies her as Jaimini Sargent, the daughter of Sargon who has taken up his name. She wants the compass needle and demands it or Chris will die. Constantine says he had promised Chris that his pain would be over and a bright light appears with Constantine leaving them. Sargon raises up her hand and crushes Chris to death with a large splash. She brings down the ice hotel and then goes after Constantine running in the parking lot of taxis. Constantine is behind Sargon as she blows up the taxis and apologizes to Chris as he walks away alone. A somber start brought together by Mr. Fawkes, Lemire, and Guedes.