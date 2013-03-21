372 SHARES Share Tweet

Shooting under the alternative title “Nautilus,” director Gareth Edwards’ reboot “Godzilla” is currently filming in Nanaimo, BC., Canada. With the expected city stomping destruction indicative of Godzilla’s behavior, the video features the aftermath of the big green guy’s rampage. Check out the behind-the-scenes movie magic as crew members set fire to a couple of downed helicopters. True to form, expect future images from the set to feature more devastation. Suspiciously, Godzilla was nowhere to be seen on set! Check out the footage!

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass,”) Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, and Ken Watanabe. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards directs.

Source: movieweb