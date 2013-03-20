It’s almost official. Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford are set to sign on for the upcoming “Star Wars: Episode VII” film. With Hamill and Fisher both lobbying to return to the franchise, Ford has been characteristically quiet, until now. In a recent interview with Chicago’s WGN-TV, Ford had this to say.

“I think it’s almost true, I’m looking forward to it… It’s not in the bag yet, but I think it’s happening.”

There has been no official confirmation from Disney or Lucasfilm on the cast for the new film, but be sure that when they do make the announcement, it will be more festive than an Ewok Celebration. Yub nub!

The action/fantasy/adventure film “Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to be released sometime in 2015. The film is rumored to star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. Michael Arndt is writing the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. J.J. Abrams directs.

