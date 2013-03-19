There are no shortage of surprises coming from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” set. Director Marc Webb continues to be generous with his photos for Spidey enthusiasts. Webb teases about the contents of the box by hinting, “There are chainz in there.” Speculation is that this photo is tied into the image Webb twittered yesterday concerning the sub-floor level 3 directory at Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane. The “chainz” could be some sort of sophisticated Oscorp device to siphon off electricity from Electro since the words Voltage Cells are so pronounced on the sign. Glasses are resting on top of the box perhaps to shield the user’s eyes from the flash of discharged electricity. What do you think?

MarcWMarc Webb7h

Day 31. There are chainz in there. pic.twitter.com/RWyTC9Xg7c

Here’s the basic plot for the film.

Peter Parker’s life is busy – between fighting crime as Spider-Man and spending time with the girl he loves, Gwen Stacy, high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter remembers the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away, but that’s a promise he can’t possibly keep. Things get complicated when a new villain, Electro, arrives on the scene along with the return of Parker’s old friend, Harry Osborn. To top it off, Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is currently in production. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper, Colm Feore, and Brian Haley. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt from characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

Source: Marc Webb