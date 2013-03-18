We have two cool new images from director Guillermo Del Toro’s giant monster vs. giant robot film Pacific Rim that opens in theaters on July 12.

The first shows a hand smeared with the blood of one of the monsters known as Kaiju. The second is a massive footprint that will give you an idea of the size of these beast.

Here’s a few more details about the film:

From acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes “Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Pacific Rim.”

When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity’s resources for years on end. To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge. But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju. On the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes-a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)-who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind’s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.

Oscar® nominee Guillermo del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth”) is directing the epic sci-fi action adventure from a script by Travis Beacham (“Clash of the Titans”) and del Toro, story by Beacham. Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, del Toro and Mary Parent are producing, with Callum Greene serving as executive producer.

The film stars Charlie Hunnam (TV’s “Sons of Anarchy”), Idris Elba (“Thor”), Rinko Kikuchi (“The Brothers Bloom”), Charlie Day (“Horrible Bosses”), and Ron Perlman (the “Hellboy” films). The ensemble cast also includes Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Larry Joe Campbell, Brad William Henke and Diego Klattenhoff.

Del Toro’s behind-the-scenes team includes Academy Award®-winning director of photography Guillermo Navarro, production designer Andrew Neskoromny, editor Peter Amundson, and costume designer Kate Hawley.

Slated for release July 12, 2013, the film is a presentation of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures and will be distributed by Warner Bros.