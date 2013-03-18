Do you remember this famous line?

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” — Ferris

Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California on Tuesday evening for the 1986 John Hughes fan favorite “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia. Remember this famous tagline, “While the rest of us were just thinking about it…Ferris borrowed a Ferrari and did it…all in a day.” Here’s where you need to be!

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

See you there!

